First look at new Oaktree Elementary gym

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich —Oaktree Elementary students will soon lace up their shoes and take on a new school year with a new gymnasium.

Earlier this month school officials announced the new gym would be ready for the 2022-23 school year.

“The gymnasium at Oaktree will be ready this fall,” said Wayne Wright, district superintendent. “The addition was drastically needed.”

Prior to the addition, the gymnasium at Oaktree also served as the school lunchroom.

“Thus, it shuts down and they can’t have classes there for a period of time,” said Wright. “With the new gymnasium in place additional room has also been created for a ‘Makers Space’ at Oaktree.”

In addition, the school board approved an Lu Interactive Playground, a 3D camera system that transforms giant wall projections into touch screens that detect objects.

On Aug. 4, 2020 school district voters approved a $20,930,000 bond extension proposal.

Some of the contractors that worked on the projected included Livonia based-JD Candler Roofing Co was awarded the bid for roofing & metal panels at a cost of $523,935; Lake Odessa based- Floor Care gymnasium flooring at a cost of $61,330 and Brighton-based C & M Associates LLC for Gymnasium Equipment includes bleachers and scoreboard $42, 490.