First occupant of new township industrial park draws near

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Groveland Twp. — The Mines of Oakland Industrial Park may soon have their first occupant. The company and terms of the deal were not disclosed.

On Monday night the Groveland Township Board of Trustees voted 5-0 to contract with Chicago-based Avison Young for an industrial market analysis at a cost of up to $6,250. The report will provide a value of the lot within the proposed Mines of Oakland Site as well as what the lease rates should demand.

The 188-acre industrial or commercial business development near I-75 and Grange Hall Road is open and has continually been actively marketed. The site also features a soon to open Groveland Township Fire Station and Michigan State Police Detachment as well as the Holly Oaks ORV Park which opened in 2020.

Kevin Scramlin, township supervisor, said a company is interested in making an offer on a property in the Mines of Oakland Site.

“They only fair way to ever bring a proposal to this board is to have an appraisal done to see what it’s worth,” said Scramlin. “This company is interested and that could change. We need to move forward.”

The Mines of Oakland Site features about 35 parcels to be developed.

“We have a rather apocalyptic site and we need to call in those that have experience (with this type of property),” said Jim Christopher, township trustee and planning commission member. “Avison Young are going to draw on comparables, if any exist, across the United States. Avison Young gave us a proposal (to complete the task). We are not in the position to take other bids (on the appraisal) simply because of time. The offer that we have is not going to last forever. If we are to make an informed decision we need to know.”

“If this project comes to fruition as visualized it will help the township through a stronger tax base, employment and potential for generations to come,” he said.