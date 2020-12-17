Flag returns for Overall

On Dec.12, Terry Anway, of Brandon Township based GT Performance Coatings 1342 S Ortonville Road, hoisted a new flag pole assembly for the Brandon Deputy Eric Overall memorial near the intersection of M-15 and Seymour Lake Road.

Motorists on M-15 were honking and cheering in support of the flag that had been absent for about a month. The design was completed by metal artisan and Brandon Township resident Scott Laga.

Overall was killed the day before Thanksgiving in 2017 after laying out stop sticks on M-15 near Ortonville, attempting to help end a pursuit when he was hit.