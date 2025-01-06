Flint man charged with felony murder in Christmas Eve slaying

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Oxford Twp. — A Flint man and convicted felon was named in a 19 count warrant issued Dec. 28 in the Christmas Eve slaying of a local clinical psychologist.

Malik Letroy Webb, 29, was charged in the shooting death of Dr. Barbara Wolf, 71, of Oxford Township. Wolf was shot multiple times after stopping to assist Webb, who had driven his car into a ditch on Ray Road and North Oxford Road about 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Webb was arraigned in 52 – 1st District Court in Novi. Magistrate Cody Ellwanger ordered Webb held without bond in the Oakland County Jail. The suspect had been released early from the system on a weapons conviction.

“This vile and disturbing violent act is so heinous on multiple levels and the suspect deserves to be held fully accountable and never see the light of day,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

“This is another tragic case where a convicted felon with past weapon offenses was out too early and in a position to hurt others.”

“There must be changes in our criminal justice system that prevents people who have been caught carrying and using weapons illegally from simply being cycled back out to harm others,” he said. “They must know of predictable and harsh punishment and receive it when they commit those crimes. Instead, we have a grieving family that now will mark a treasured time of year as a reminder of a preventable murder.”

Investigators believe Wolf, who had a longtime affiliation with McLaren Health Care, had stopped to assist Webb when she was shot. Her daughter, who was also in the vehicle, was shot in the arm. A 56-year-old Oxford man who had also stopped to assist, was shot in the arm. In addition, deputies later located a 39-year-old Oxford Township woman who had been at the Park and Ride when Webb placed a gun to her head in a failed attempt to drive off in her vehicle.

Wolf was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries. The other injured victims were also treated at an area hospital. One remains in serious condition with multiple significant injuries. The other has been treated and released.

Deputies located Webb and took him into custody without incident and recovered the 9 mm handgun used during the crime spree.

Webb reportedly fired off at least 30 rounds. According to the sheriff’s office, he was passing through the area on his way home to Genesee County from a Christmas party. He reportedly got into two collisions before ending up in Oxford, one of those occurring at a ride-share parking lot at S. Lapeer Road (M-24) and W. Oakwood Road.

“He had some issue, went off and had a minor accident in his car,” said Bouchard. He had an interaction at that site, and then left that site and went to a different area where he had another kind of accident.”

Webb’s next court appearance is set for Jan. 6 in 52 – 3rd District Court in Rochester Hills.

Webb is charged with: One count of felony murder, with carjacking as the underlying felony; Three counts of assault with intent to murder; Three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault); Carjacking; Carrying a concealed weapon; Weapons – firearm possession by a prohibited person; Nine counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony – third offense.

A conviction on the felony murder charge carries mandatory life in prison without parole.

The suspect was released from prison July 1, 2024, after having been incarcerated for more than six years. He was sentenced in Genesee County in October 2018 to two to seven years for a number of weapons-related offenses including possessing firearms and ammunition as a felon, carrying concealed weapons and possessing firearms while committing or attempting to commit another crime.

Records indicate that, while incarcerated, he was also charged in 2019 and pleaded guilty in 2020 to possessing weapons as a prisoner. That crime could have tacked up to five years onto his sentence, but the time was served concurrently with his previous sentence and he was discharged from the prison in July.

— Jeff Hogan and Jim Newell contributed to this report.