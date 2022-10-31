Flint Metro League XC championship

By David Fleet

Editor

Owosso — On Oct. 19 the Brandon and Goodrich Cross Country teams competed in the Flint Metro League Championship in Owosso.

The Goodrich Girls Cross Country team finished 1st in the 12 team field. The GHS Girls XC team won 10 of 11 meets this season, with 3 in the top 4 and 5 in the top 12. First in the meet with 81 runners and first for GHS was Soph. Kamryn Lauinger (18:45); 2nd GHS Layla Jordan (19:30), and 4th in the meet and 3rd for GHS Soph. Avery Bryne (19:45).

The Goodrich Boys Cross Country team finished 8th of 12 teams and 84 runners with 6 of the 12 Martian runners posting new personal bests. The Goodrich Boys finished 8th in the Flint Metro League Championship. Of the 12 runners 6 ran a new personal best. GHS Frosh. Vincent Pattison, (17:01) 11th in the race and 1st for Goodrich; Cole Winter, (17:32) 2nd for Goodrich and 19th overall; GHS Soph. Eli Keisel (19:09) 3rd for Goodrich and 55th overall.

The Brandon Boys finished 12th. BHS Sr. Nick Shilling (16:32) was 5th overall and 1st for Brandon; BHS Jr. Josh Oswald (18:35) was 45th overall and 2nd for Brandon and BHS Soph. Logan Ziebarth (19:19) was 58th overall and 3rd for Brandon.

The Brandon Girls finished 10th. BHS Soph. Sadie Scribner (21:07) 1st for Brandon and 26th overall; BHS Sr. Halie Hylton (22:52), was 43rd overall and 2nd for Brandon and BHS Jr. Peyton Nichols (24:04) was 59th overall and 3rd for Brandon.