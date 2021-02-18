Foreclosure moratorium extended

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Oakland County Treasurer Andy Meisner is continuing the 2020 property tax foreclosure moratorium for 2021.

In 2020, Oakland County had 2,494 properties that were withheld from tax foreclosure, 30 of those in Brandon Township and five in Groveland Township.

For 2021, 2,616 parcels are being withheld, 35 in Brandon and seven in Groveland townships.

“As the economic, social and other challenges created by the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, Oakland County property owners should not have the additional burden of losing a home or commercial property,” said Meisner. “We will continue working with our residents and property owners and encourage them to contact our office for online, drop-box and in-person payment options as well as payment plan assistance.

Due to public health and safety concerns, 13 properties with a range of environmental issues in Oakland County are being foreclosed, and 800 parcels in the county are being withheld without a payment plan. The moratorium will continue for the second consecutive year through 2021. Since Jan. 2, 2021, the Oakland County Treasurer’s office has assisted property owners on nearly 500 parcels, and about 1,400 automatic repayment schedules have been issued.

Oakland County property owners are encouraged to contact the Oakland County Treasurer’s office at 248-858-0611 or online at oakgov.com/treasurer for assistance.