Former American Idol rocks National Anthem at Ford Field

By David Fleet

Editor

Detroit-A local American Idol contestant did something on Sunday that the Detroit Lions failed to do.

Have a great performance.

On Jan. 15, Atlas Township resident Genavieve Linkowski performed the National Anthem before about 65,000 at Ford Field prior to the kickoff of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions football game.

“The song is rangy and covers a lot of notes,” said Linkowski, 21. “There’s also a huge delay from when I sing to hearing the notes in the stadium. The acoustics at Ford Field are unique—but the more people in the stadium the better it gets. I was not too nervous this time around, I took deep breaths and forgot there’s thousands of people watching me.”

Linkowski’s rendition of the Star Spangled Banner drew a favorable reaction from the crowd—that watched the lackluster Lions lose 38-17.

The trip to Ford Field on Sunday was the second for Linkowski. On Sept. 23, 2018, Linkowski performed the National Anthem before the Lions defeated the New England Patriots 26-10.

“The second time was better,” she said. “I was set to come in for an audition but I just could not make it. So, a friend of mine sent a video to Ford Field of me singing. They called me to come in anyway and sing. It’s such an honor.”

Linkowski earned the American Idol Gold Ticket to Hollywood on March 19, 2018 following a stellar performance of “I Won’t Give Up,” by Jason Mraz on primetime ABC. The Hollywood week competition which aired April 1 included a solo and group auditions before the celebrity judges. Linkowski’s road to the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tenn., and the American Idol celebrity judging round has been ongoing for the past five years.

In April 2018, after wowing celebrity judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan in prime time on ABC “American Idol” Linkowski bid to make the top 50 contestants fell short.

Since that time Linkowski took a break then returned to many gigs including more than 141,000 subscribers on her YouTube Channel, she said.