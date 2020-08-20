Former supervisors recognized

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.-On Monday night the township board of trustees OK’d $500 for signs to recognize former township supervisors Paul Amman and Rudi Deschner. In December 2019, the board of trustees voted to dedicate the community room of the newly remodeled township hall to Amman. Due to the corovavirus the dedications were delayed. No date has been set.

Amman, served more than 20 years in township government. Starting in 1992, Amman served 10 years on the township planning commission, eight years as trustee and eight years as township supervisor.

“I started this by wanting to name the room after Paul, because I believe that he has done a lot for this township,” said Pat Major, township trustee. “The people he put in place, 20 years later are still here serving the community, without Paul I don’t think that would have happened. Then when Rudi passed away and you read in the newspaper what a strong figure he was in the community, why not put a plaque up in the township hall because of his community service? It’s not very often we have people that exceptional.”

Deschner, who passed away on Feb. 3, 2020 at 87 years old, served on the Goodrich and Genesee County Association of School Boards, Lions Club and in local government. Rudi was a Goodrich School board member for 30 years and a member of the Goodrich School Education Foundation for 20 years. He was the Atlas Township Supervisor for four years.

“We will continue to benefit from Rudi’s legacy which is a strong partnership for police services with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department that began under his watch,” said Tere Onica, township supervisor.