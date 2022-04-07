Former Ukrainian, Martian now American Citizen

By David Fleet

Editor

For many, the recent escalation war between Russia and Ukraine may seem a world away.

However, for Max Jankowski a 2015 Goodrich High School graduate, the years ongoing turmoil and political upheaval in Eastern Europe remain etched in his childhood.

Jankowski was born in the Ukraine Capital of Kyiv in 1994. Just three years earlier, in 1991, the Soviet leaders voted Communism out of the political regime and ended with the dissolution of the USSR.

“The USSR broke off just before I was born,” he said. “The homelessness was rising, unemployment, inflation was insane, so it was normal to see children on the streets. It was nothing new.”

It was a rough time in Russian and Ukraine growing up, he added.

“There were seven of us living in a small apartment,” said Jankowski, now 27.

In 2001 Jankowski’s mother Yana, died at about 27-years-old, the same time his father was sent to prison.

“My father was gone for about 10 years,” he said. “To this day I don’t know the reason for his incarceration.”

Jankowski and his biological sister Lisa were then raised by their grandfather. However, the economy of Ukraine was very tough, the state government owned everything.

“It became very difficult with money at that time,” he said. “So, when I was about 10 and Lisa was 7 they were sent to the Christian orphanage Ark, located in Kyiv. Typically, in Ukraine, everything is owned by the state government—which it’s really bad and corrupt. You live in the street and people just don’t care. But we were blessed to get to the Ark, it was a miracle.”

The Father’s Care, a non-profit headquartered in Atlanta runs and supports a rehab center called the Ark in Ukraine dedicated to restoring families. They work with children, like Max and Lisa, from hard places.

In 2011 Max and Lisa were adopted by Paul and Vicki Jankowski of Atlas Township. Just a year earlier the couple adopted Kristen, Annie and Emily also from the Ukraine Ark.

Max Jankowski graduated from Goodrich at 20 years old, then denounced his Ukrainian citizenship to gain secret clearance for his military position and became an American citizen. In October 2015 he joined the U.S. Marines Corps.

“Honestly I did not see myself going to college at that time,” he said. “It was me giving back to the United States for getting us out (of Ukraine) and a chance to live in the United States.”

Jankowski served for five years and completed his duty in 2020. His military occupation speciality was aviation technician where he worked on MV-22 Osprey and stationed at Marine Corps Air Station New River, Jacksonville N.C. Following his discharge from the Marines, he is now employed at Gilbarco Veeder-Root, a world-wide manufacturer of fueling and convenience store equipment and technology. In addition, Jankowski is earning a BS in Aviation Management from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

“When the war broke out I contacted my aunt in Ukraine to see if there was any false information,” he said. “She heard the bombs go off, the war did happen, people were still blinded by propaganda. They did not think it happened. As for what is happening between Ukraine and Russia, Jankowski said he feels betrayed, due to the violations of the Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances signed in 1994.The memorandum prohibited the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom and the United States from threatening or using military force or economic coercion against Ukraine, Belarus, and Kazakhstan, “except in self-defense or otherwise in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations.”

“Now Russia is invading Ukraine, breaking the memorandum,” he said. “They cannot be trusted. I don’t blame the Russian people, most are against the war— (my guess is) at least a half of the Russians have some ties with Ukraine or family there. There are a lot of Russians in Ukraine. I still have Russian friends and family there that I speak with, thankfully most were able to escape to Moldova south of Ukraine. However, some stayed back to fight.”