Formula shortage sparks more need for breast milk donations

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp. — The need to find formula to feed a child continues to be stressful for many parents right now. A pandemic-related supply-chain issues and ingredient shortages led to some formulas being out of stock nationwide.

As the government continues its efforts to deal with the formula shortage, some moms, who can, have stepped up to help feed babies.

As families looking for formula are met with empty shelves moms Dr. Rachel Young, from the McLaren/Oakland Ortonville Family and Internal Medicine, 180 N. Ortonville Road encourages moms to donate if they are able.

“There are many benefits to donating for the mom and for the babies that are receiving,” said Young. “For the donating mother it can help to further increase her milk supply. Breastfeeding/pumping is also known to reduce risk for breast and ovarian cancers.”

With the formula shortage there are many babies who need milk and if women are able to donate it can be of huge assistance, she said.

“Benefits for babies include receiving beneficial prebiotics and probiotics as well as all the nutritional components they need,” she said. “Breast milk is also easier to digest leading to less GI upset.”

To learn more about donations go to https://www.themilkbank.org/donate-milk

As the out-of-stock rate for baby formula increases nationwide, the Ortonville Community Emergency Fund, which provides food assistance locally, says donations are welcome to supply the Oxford Pregnancy Center.

“Here in our community we provide formula to just a few families with infants,” said Karyn Milligan, OCEF Food Pantry Coordinator. “Any donations of baby formula or funds go to the Oxford Pregnancy Center where the need is greater.”

According to Tysons, Va.-based Datasembly, the leading provider of real-time product pricing, promotions, and assortment data for retailers and CPG, has released custom data that reveals baby formula out-of-stock rates continue to climb.

As of May 8, the nation-wide out-of-stock baby formula was at 43 percent.