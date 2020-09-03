Fraud, larceny alert in Brandon Township

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.-The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Brandon Substation is warning residents to be on alert for a few crimes in the village and township.

“Our frauds seem to be up,” said substation commander Lt. Greg Glover. “Phone scams and suspicious people going house to house, looking in the windows, claiming to be from the census.”

Glover said he is unaware of anyone from the census bureau that is supposed to be in the township, and wants residents to be on the watch for anyone going house to house claiming to be.

He also warned of a rise in vehicle larcenies in the village of Ortonville. He said it was someone they believed was on foot, going into unlocked cars at night and taking valuable items.

“Please lock your vehicles and do not leave valuable items in your car,” said Glover. “If anybody knows or has seen the responsible, please contact us at the substation.”

Glover said that there is a cash reward for anyone who provides information on the responsible person for the vehicle larcenies that would lead to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information can call the substation at 248-627-4911.