Fred Miska

MISKA, FRED STEWART, age 90, of Groveland Township, peacefully passed away May 5, 2025.

He was born on September 23, 1934, in Burwell, Nebraska, son to the late Fred and Gladys Miska (nee Flock). Loving husband of JoAnn for 66 wonderful years. Dear father of Rene’ (Seth Wexler) Miska, Joy (Sean) Tahaney and the late William Miska; proud grandfather of William (Shailee Vora) Tahaney, Cameron (Summer) Tahaney, Noah (Lai Jing Su) Wexler and Jonah Wexler; great grandfather of Penelope and Josephine. Brother to the late Ramona (Quentin) Marquardt. Uncle to Terry (Jill) Marquardt and Ron (Jeannie) Marquardt. Fred was an HVAC automotive engineer at Pontiac Motors for many years, and was a founding chief engineer with Saturn Corporation. In his spare time, he enjoyed antique car and truck restoration, spending time with his beloved dogs and family (even occasionally sharing his favorite ring bologna with them), skiing, riding his motorcycle and helping anyone in need. He was honest to a fault and had a rancher’s steadfast work ethic, splitting and stacking firewood just two days before his passing. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 9, 2025 at 11:00 AM at Fred’s church, St. Paul’s Episcopal, 711 S. Saginaw Street, Flint. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 8, 2025, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville. Interment Ortonville Cemetery. Memorial donations in Fred’s name may be made to Crossover Outreach of Flint or St. Paul’s Church. Kindly keep Fred and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. To leave a condolence, please visit: www.VillageFH.com