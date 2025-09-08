Friends of the Brandon Twp. Public Library make donation

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Ortonville — The Friends of the Brandon Township Public Library recently donated $9,000 to the BTPL for upcoming projects and programs.

“We fundraise year-round,” said FOL President Tom Roberts. “We fundraise through the FOL bookstore, but also through online book sales and sales at used book stores, in addition to fundraisers such as raffle baskets.”

In the past year, the library has been able to use FOL donations to fund Summer Reading Program prizes and goodie bags, a Nintendo Switch and games, KultureCity sensory training and supplies, the playroom mural, lamps for the adult department, chairs for the youth department, a Bookpage magazine subscription, the Battle of the Books program, and movie licenses for programs.

“It’s a small group, but it’s very impressive,” said Library Director Laura Fromwiller. “Everything they donate gets used for the library, which is for the community.”

The library is currently funded by an operating millage, and their budget is earmarked for facility repairs and improvements, books, and staff salaries.

“The FOL money allows us to get those things that are extra,” said Fromwiller. “Like the sprinkles on top.”

Annually the FOL board aims to donate at least $6,500 in January, but have been able to donate about $12,000 to programs and projects per year thanks to bookstore donations and fundraising efforts.

All of the book and media donations made to the Friends of the Library bookstore, located in the BTPL, even things they aren’t able to sell. The used bookstore is refreshed weekly to ensure that there are new donations available for purchase and to cycle out books that didn’t sell.

“We help teacher by providing them new books,” said Roberts. “We donate them to Oakland County Jail, we put all them to really good use. We try to keep the books out of the garbage.”

They accept books, movies and music, but are open to other media donations.

“Worst case, we can donate it,” he said.

The most recent donation will go towards a new bench outside the front door, a new book display for the youth department, a Free Little Library within the tree library at the Brandon Township Community Park, 1414 N. Hadley Road, and a second picnic table in front of the library.

“We also working with the welding class at the high school to create a musical flower for the children’s garden,” he said. “They designed and built it, but FOL paid for the materials.”