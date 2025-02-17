From stage to screen, music memories shared at BTPL

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon — At 6:30 p.m., on Feb. 18, the Brandon Township Public Library, 304 South St., Ortonville, will host Kelly and Darryl Roenicke for Movie Melodies: Favorite Songs from the Stage and Screen.

“It’s going to be a selection of songs from movies and Broadway musicals played on the violin and the piano,” said Kelly. “Some favorites from a wide variety of movies and musicals, like from Star Wars, Schindler’s List, Toy Story, Up, Fiddler on the Roof. A broad range of songs that will appeal to all ages.”

Both Kelly and Darryl have degrees in performing arts, and met when they were both hired to play music at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island where he played piano in the dining room, and she played violin in the parlor.

“We do a lot of different concerts for different libraries all around Michigan, and our sons suggested movie music,” she said. “We really enjoy these kinds of community concerts where we can interact with people who enjoy the music and in places that might not get very many concerts.”

For more information or to register, visit brandonlibrary.org or call 248-627-1460