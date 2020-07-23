Fun times, Good Times in Goodrich

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-Masks are on and so are Good Times in Goodrich again.

On Aug. 1, Good Times in Goodrich will begin with a day of cars, food and vendors in a safe outdoor environment. The event will be in the downtown Goodrich Commons area.

“It’s biggest small festival that nobody heard of,” said Jim Green, of Goodrich Festival and Events. “It’s all about community, family and safe social responsibility. A homecoming and the one day we all stay in town and say hi to our neighbors before it’s back to school.”

Due to Gov. Whitmer’s Executive Order masks in outdoor spaces, social distancing and sensitization stations will be provided.

At 9 a.m. start the day out with the sixth annual Good Times Car Show opens with hundreds of vehicles. Vendors will be attending and spaced at a safe distance.

“The show is one of mid-Michigan’s largest gathering of cars and trucks,” said Green. “Last year there 300 vehicles and we’re expect a good turn out year.”

At 1 p.m., sign up for the team Corn Hole Tournament with professional and amateur divisions.

“Last year it was lot of fun with more than 20 teams,” said Jenny McKenzie, event planner. “This year we are just a little smaller but we are ready to continue the Good Times in Goodrich. Please stop by and be safe. Next year will be back.”