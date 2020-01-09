Fundraiser for Joe at Papa Bella’s

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

On Jan. 4, Joe D’Anna, co-owner of Papa Bella’s Pizza, 425 Mill St., Ortonville, suffered a massive heart attack.

According to the Gofundme page, D’Anna was rushed to the hospital, where it was determined he needed a specialized surgery and was airlifted to University of Michigan Ann Arbor for emergency surgery. He is currently recovering in intensive care.

Within a day, the Gofundme page raised over $13,000 for D’Anna’s medical bills.

“Ortonville, you are amazing,” said his family in a Facebook post on the Papa Bella’s Pizza page. “The outpouring of kindness and prayers is unexpected but welcomed and appreciated. We are blessed to be a part of such a special community.”

They also said they will post periodic updates on the facebook page, and as of press time, doctors lowered and removed several blood pressure drugs, and D’Anna was responding to verbal commands and his CT scan came back clear. Doctors are happy with his progress.

To visit the Gofundme page, go to www.gofundme.com/f/1uzowb4euo. For updates, visit Papa Bella’s facebook page. Cards can be dropped off at Papa Bella’s Pizza.