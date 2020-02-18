Gael Tryles

TRYLES, GAEL FRANCES of Groveland Township, Died on February 17, 2020; she was 72.

She was born on July 31, 1947 in Dearborn, Michigan to the late Thomas Eldon and Angela (nee: McCarthy) Dadson. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, James F. Tryles, whom she married on July 11, 1969 in Franklin, MI. She is also survived by her son, Justin (Carol) Tryles; 5 grandchildren, Savannah (Sean) Gardner, Kathryn Holloway, Jason Terzich, Justin Terzich and Mallory Terzich; and her sister, Angela Wood. She was proceeded in death by their daughter, Angela McCarthy Tryles in 1988. Gael was affectionately known to many in the community as “The Turkey Lady” for sharing her pet turkeys with many students during her long career as a para-professional for the Brandon School District. She had a passionate love for the care and appreciation of all animals, both great and small, feathered and furry. She greatly enjoyed gardening, camping and spending time on the beach of Lake Michigan in Northport on the Leelenau Pennisula. Gael will be deeply missed by all. Family will receive friends on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service being held at 7:15 p.m. at the Village Funeral Home 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Larry Hayward, Lakepoint Community Church, Officiant. Memorial contributions may be made to: Pan Equus Animal Sanctuary 940 Hummer Lake Road, Oxford, Michigan 48371. To send a condolence to the family, you may go to www.villagefh.com