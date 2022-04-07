GAP:Prom dress giveaway

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

The Goodrich Area Pantry is hosting their annual Prom Dress Giveaway in an effort to make sure all of the girls in the area have a chance to feel like a princess for a day.

“We started it, a couple friends and myself, started a food pantry up and Goodrich United Methodist Church,” said Stacy Lawrence, a member of GUMC and one of the women who runs the GAP. “We just thought a prom dress giveaway was another way to reach out to people. This is probably the fourth year.”

According to a 2017 survey, the average girl will spend around $200 on a prom dress. That cost doesn’t include the ticket to prom, which can be expensive and vary in cost depending on the venue and food.

“It seems like usually, every year, we help a few girls,” said Lawrence. “But this year it seems like we’ve had more girls coming out to get dresses.”

The dresses at the GAP are free, and there are hundreds to choose from. They are gently used, and come in all colors, shapes and sizes. There are no questions asked, and no qualifications to be met. The giveaway happens twice a year.

“We have all been in that place where the expenses are a lot, just to have teenagers,” said Lawrence. “And you want these girls to have beautiful dresses and to fit in with everyone else. They deserve to feel like a princess for a day.”

Anyone looking to shop for a free dress can do so on April 16, 9 a.m.-noon, at the Goodrich United Methodist Church, 8071 S. State Road, Goodrich