Garry McDowell

McDowell, Garry G.; of Ortonville; age 69. Passed away peacefully August 5, 2019.

Beloved husband of Mary for 47 years; cherished father of Michele Powell, Gayla (Jason) Harvey and Sara McDowell; best grandpa of Kaytlyn and Logan Powell; dear brother of Gayla (Duane) Donaldson; also survived by many nieces, nephews and many friends; preceded in death by his parents Garrett and Jeane McDowell and his sister Gwinda. Garry will be remembered by his love for his family, quiet nature, kindness, wit, generosity, laughter, leadership and smile. Friends may visit at the Lewis E Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, MI on Saturday 5:30pm-8pm, Sunday 3-5pm & 7-9pm with Funeral Service Monday 12:30pm at the funeral home. Interment Ortonville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Seattle, WA (fredhutch.org). Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com