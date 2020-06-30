Gary Kage

KAGE, GARY LEE of Ortonville, Michigan.  Died June 29, 2020.  He was 66.

Gary was born January 2, 1954 in Flint, Michigan to the late Earle and Beatrice (nee; McCoy) Kage.  He married the former Cathy Stratton on August 19, 2006 in Ortonville, Michigan.  He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Cathy Kage; three step-children, Tonya (Tom) Streasick, JoEll Boyce and Matt Boyce; two grandchildren, Tim and Taryn Streasick; two brothers, Jim (Anna) Kage and Terry (Mary) Kage; two Dachshund’s, Sadie and Cookie; he was preceded in death by, one sister, Marilyn Heckman.  Gary retired from Koenig Sand & Gravel in 2009.  He was member of Seymour Lake United Methodist Church.  Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Seymour Lake United Methodist Church (corner of Seymour Lake Road and Sashabaw Rd.) Oxford. Please bring a mask to wear as they will be required to attend. Pastor Janine Plum, officiating. Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, Ortonville and after 10 a.m. on Thursday at the church.  Due to government restrictions only 10 people will be allowed in the room at a time.  Memorial contributions may be made to the Seymour Lake United Methodist Church.  Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com 

