KAGE, GARY LEE of Ortonville, Michigan. Died June 29, 2020. He was 66.

Gary was born January 2, 1954 in Flint, Michigan to the late Earle and Beatrice (nee; McCoy) Kage. He married the former Cathy Stratton on August 19, 2006 in Ortonville, Michigan. He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Cathy Kage; three step-children, Tonya (Tom) Streasick, JoEll Boyce and Matt Boyce; two grandchildren, Tim and Taryn Streasick; two brothers, Jim (Anna) Kage and Terry (Mary) Kage; two Dachshund’s, Sadie and Cookie; he was preceded in death by, one sister, Marilyn Heckman. Gary retired from Koenig Sand & Gravel in 2009. He was member of Seymour Lake United Methodist Church. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Seymour Lake United Methodist Church (corner of Seymour Lake Road and Sashabaw Rd.) Oxford. Please bring a mask to wear as they will be required to attend. Pastor Janine Plum, officiating. Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, Ortonville and after 10 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Due to government restrictions only 10 people will be allowed in the room at a time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Seymour Lake United Methodist Church. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com