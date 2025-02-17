Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announces bid for governor

By Hannah Ball

hball@mihomepaper.com

Genesee Cty. — Tensions were high across the country in the Summer of 2020. Chris Swanson, then Genesee County interim sheriff, responded to one of hundreds of protests nationwide following the death of George Floyd on May 25. According to news sources, a Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for several minutes while he was handcuffed on the ground.

Swanson said he took off his helmet and laid the baton down at the Flint Township protest.

“I want to make this a parade, not a protest,” said Swanson, a former Atlas Township resident and Goodrich Schools student during an interview with The Citizen.

“If we are going to seek change it must be from the top of law enforcement,” said Swanson, following the protest. “We forget the higher we go in our offices, the more we need to be in the community taking care of the most basic needs—going to the people one-on-one.”

Since then, Swanson’s aspirations have expanded.

On Feb. 6, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, a Democrat, announced he’s running to be the next governor of Michigan.

He launched his campaign on Feb. 6 at Mott Community College in Flint. Swanson, a Fenton Township resident, was first elected as Genesee County sheriff in 2020 and won reelection in 2024. He has worked in law enforcement for almost three decades.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will end her second term in 2026 and will be ineligible to run again. Michigan’s next governor will take office in 2027.

Swanson entered the room on Thursday to upbeat music and high-fived dozens of supporters.

“I want to lead and help people and inspire an entire generation in the state of Michigan,” Swanson said.

He thanked his supporters for being at the event and said he’s been keeping the secret of his gubernatorial run for five years. He said for 32 years, he’s worked in an environment where he sees people at the worst part of their day.

“I want to help people. That’s it,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be complicated…When I was a little kid, I knew I was born to lead. Leadership is finding solutions when you have seconds to make a decision.”

He spoke about when the pandemic began soon after he became sheriff and how they used the sheriff’s office to help people get basic necessities.

Swanson gained national attention on May 30, 2020 when he walked with protesters in Flint after the death of George Floyd. Swanson said they expected a riot that day but instead he asked the people what they wanted and they said “walk with us.”

The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum named Swanson as the June 2020 Officer of the Month.

Swanson has been a paramedic since age 20.

He spoke about the detrimental effects of generational incarceration and addiction. In 2020, he brought the I.G.N.I.T.E. program, which stands for Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education, to Genesee County jail to give inmates an opportunity to further their education and receive job training while incarcerated. Swanson said increased job training reduces crime. Almost five years later, he said the I.G.N.I.T.E. program has become a national standard and has reduced crime by 23%.

Swanson spoke about using the G.H.O.S.T. (Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team) division to battle human trafficking and teach parents about how to keep their kids safe.

“I’m going to protect the things that mean the most to you,” he said. “You are going to be able to worship in peace.”

Swanson said a governor should enforce the law and maintain order.

“As your governor, I will protect your constitutional rights. I will protect your civil rights. I will protect your bargaining rights. I will protect your personal rights and freedoms and your Second

Amendment rights,” Swanson said.

He spoke about supporting new businesses, technological advancements and bringing more manufacturing opportunities and homes to Michigan.

“Between the sheriff and the governor, we got your back,” he said.

The sheriff said people have lost faith in the government and in the system and that he’s exhausted with hate speech. He said people can find common ground and unity.

“It starts with leadership,” he said. Swanson promised to bring “pure energy” to Michigan and run a positive campaign. He said he won’t attack people with his campaign. His goal is for his campaign to be the hope tha people are looking for.

“If you’re a skeptic, don’t listen to what I say, just watch what I do,” he said. “Lansing needs a fresh face, a new voice.”

He asked people to “walk with him” again.

“When there is a challenge, we’ll solve it. When there’s a crisis, we will bring calm. And when there’s an opportunity, we’re going to seize it. We’re going to seize it as a state for everybody, not just one,” he said.

David Fleet contributed to this story.