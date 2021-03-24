Gerald Lizzet Jr.

LIZZET, Gerald Ivan, Jr. of Ortonville; passed away March 23, 2021 at the age of 67.

Beloved husband of Laura. Loving father of Jerry Lizzet, Marianne (Julieanna) Sherrod and Kristina (Donald) Kapit. Proud papa of Jerry IV, Logan, Eli, Khloe, Kash and dozens of other “Munchkin Land Daycare” grandchildren. Dear brother of Gay (Bob) Mutter, Gail (Peter) Vay, Dan (Tammy) Lizzet, Terry (Duane) Ross, Pat (Lois) Lizzet, Cindy (Doug) LaMarbe and Tim (Kim) Lizzet. Preceded in death by his siblings Darlene Martin and Mike Lizzet. Jerry retired from General Motors after 30 years. He was honored to serve his country in the United States Army in the 82nd Airborne Division. Jerry was the master of all games and especially enjoyed golf, billiards, bowling and horseshoes just to name a few. He loved the competition amongst his family and friends. Friends may visit Saturday 3-8 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Private Funeral Service Sunday, March 28th at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to an organization of your choice. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com