GHS graduate elected to second term in senate

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich — State Senator Jim Runestad will return to the Michigan Senate.

Runestad, a 1978 Goodrich High School graduate and former Atlas Township resident will represent the new 23rd District following his re-election Nov. 8 to a second term.

“I’m incredibly honored to return to the state Senate,” said Runestad, R-White Lake.

“I’m look forward to continue working hard on behalf of the people in western Oakland County, particularly the most vulnerable members of our communities and families who continue to struggle against historical inflation.”

Runestad was an Otter Lake native who moved to Atlas Township when he was 8-years-old after his family purchased an 80-acre farm in the township near Jordan and Irish roads.

The the son of two educators, Runestad was raised in Goodrich and went on to graduate from Mott Community College and earn his bachelor’s degree in education from Central Michigan

University with a concentration in history, economics and politics. Upon graduation, he spent time working with at-risk students in classrooms all across the state.

Before his first election to the state Senate, Runestad served in the state House from 2015-2018 and spent three terms as an Oakland County commissioner.

Runestad and his wife, Kathy, reside in White Lake Township. There they’ve raised five children: Joel, Justin, Lena, Lee and Kayla.