GHS Merit Scholar recognized

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich- Mike Baszler, high school principal announced that Senior Ashley Brown has received a letter of commendation for her scores on the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). This test is a national recognized assessment that all juniors in Goodrich participate each fall. This assessment is not only a qualifier for the prestigious scholarship, it is also a relative indicator of their performance on the Scholastic Aptitude Test.

“We are proud of Ashley’s accomplishment, she is an outstanding young lady and future leader. We have a history of strong academic student performance and it is with great pleasure that we share her accomplishments as the highest scoring student overall for Goodrich High School.” said Baszler. “We wish her the best in the next stage of academics.”

Brown, 17, scored a 1,440 on the PSAT/NMSQT and a 1,490 on the SAT meaning she scored better than 99.1 percent of test takers.

“I have not selected a college as of yet,” said Brown, who is considering a pre-med career path following high school. “I’ve looked into some schools. It would be nice to stay close to home and go to Ann Arbor since they have a good medical program. But I’m not sure who will accept me.”

Each October junior high school students, like Brown, take the PSAT/NMSQT to assess where they are academically as they start their junior year. Of the 1.6 million students that take the exam about 50,000 are recognized for their high scores as commended or semi-finalist. About 34,000 are commended students while the semi-finalist represent about 16,000.

“I just want to get the most out of high school,” said Brown. “As a senior I realize this is my last year and am glad I spent the last four years doing all I can.”

The SAT scores compare student performance with those of other test takers. The higher percentile, the better relative to other students. In general, scores in the 50th percentile (1,050) are average, while scores in the 75th percentile (1,200-1,210) and 90th percentile (1,350) are good and excellent.

“I’ve always tried more challenging classes,” she said. “I also try to schedule free hours to get my work done during the school days.”

Brown is currently dual enrolled at Mott Community College in general education classes, working toward a two-year college degree when she graduates high school in June 2022.

Brown is a member of the high school band where she plays the clarinet, wind ensemble and drum-line, the varsity basketball and soccer teams. She is also a member of the National Honor Society, DECA and on the 2021 homecoming court.

Ashley is the daughter of Shelby and Marc Brown of Atlas Township.