GHS scholarship recipient champion of achievements

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Goodrich — When Goodrich Senior McKenzie Kallin graduates with her classmates this May, she will have achieved an impressive list of accomplishments as her high school years conclude.

McKenzie, 17, is among the top academically in the Class of 2025, a member of the National Honor Society, Goodrich Marching Band, a studied pianist, and a long time student of dance.

The achievements continue to stack up for McKenzie, on April 24, the Genesee Association of School Board Members awarded her one of six GCASBM Scholarships selected from area county seniors.

While her stellar academics, passion for history, love of music and dance are notable the determination to overcome hearing loss is nothing short remarkable.

“I was born deaf,” said McKenzie. “I’m 100% deaf.”

McKenzie was the recipient of cochlear implants at the age two and three years old. The implants are electronic devices surgically placed in the inner ear (cochlea) to restore hearing in individuals with severe to profound hearing loss. The tiny electronic devices, with the external sound processor resemble a behind-the-ear hearing aid.

“Without the implants it’s a world of silence,” she said. “It’s genetic, I got the deaf gene. No one else in my family has it.”

Before the age of two McKenzie learned sign language.

“It was my first language,” she recalls. “Now that I’m 17 years old, I don’t remember very much of it. But I can lip read to perfection. I can basically have a conversation with people in complete silence. So if my teachers are talking about me from a distance I know what they are saying. People find it remarkable, but honestly it’s my normal.”

McKenzie knows the obstacles that come with the challenge of hearing loss. Specialists say the emotional and physical strength needed to hear through your cochlear implants is similar to an individual going through chemotherapy.

“At times I feel really tired,” she said. “When I feel this way I just take them off. Sometimes I just like to hear the silence, just chill out. Hearing is hard when you’re deaf. I take my disability as something I can just power through, it does not stop me. I’m a normal kid.”

McKenzie struggled in her elementary years at Goodrich.

“It was very difficult,” she said. “It required a lot of hard work to overcome. Goodrich School was excellent to me, I love it here.”

Academically, McKenzie improved with the assistance of tutor and family friend Fran Burcar.

“If it had not been for Mrs. Burcar, I would not be the student I am today,” she said. “She gave me all the confidence to do whatever I want to now.”

Mckenzie’s self-assurance will continue as she pursues a degree at Central Michigan University with a major of Communication Science and Disorders with plans to earn a doctorate in audiology.

“I want to educate people on deafness,” she said. “I want to help people, I have firsthand knowledge.”

McKenzie says the support of her family Amy, David, Lindsay, cat and two dogs have been very important.