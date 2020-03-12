GHS Senior named CTE ‘Student of the Year’

By David Fleet

Editor

Victoria Isenberg’s love for animals has landed her Student of the Year.

The 18 year old Goodrich High School senior pursued a career in the veterinary science at the Genesee Career Institute (GCI) which provides high school juniors and seniors like Isenberg, with instruction and hands-on learning to prepare for immediate entry into the workforce after graduation. In addition, the GCI provides opportunities for advanced knowledge and skills for college education in their chosen field.

In the fall of 2018 Isenberg enrolled in the Veterinary Medicine program at the GCI. The classes included, small and large animals, anatomy, infections, ethics, and safety. Students perform activities essential for the operation and management of a typical veterinary clinic. During the 2019-20 school year she worked at the Dunckel Veterinary Hospital: Davison Animal Clinic for her clinicals.

Isenberg, now a second-year Career and Technical Education (CTE) student earned the “Student of the Year” CTE honor for her high academic accomplishments in the Veterinary Medicine program at the GCI.

“Every year we select the student who exemplifies high academic standards and dedication to CTE,” said Mike Baszler, GHS principal. “Victoria was by far the top student for her work and outstanding performance in her field.”

While Isenberg excelled in the CTE program—a future in the veterinary science was just not right for her.

“Some of the situations at the clinic were upsetting—like having to put down animals,” she said. “I’m an animal lover so I wanted to help the animals, but I did not realize that I had to deal with all of the sad parts too. It’s a fun job to do, but it’s just not for me and my future.”

However, the program was very beneficial, she added.

“It’s better to find out you don’t want to be a vet before thousands of dollars of vet school,” she said. “I still enjoy the class and will stay on until graduation.”

Isenberg will study business at Oakland University in the fall.

“I’d like to work with professional sports athletes or celebrities as their business manager,” she said. “The CTE was a great experience and I gain a lot for my future.”

Isenberg is a member of the Goodrich Dance Team and teaches jazz, tap and ballet at Lynns Dance studio in Ortonville. She is the daughter of Jaycelyn and Harry Isenberg of Atlas Township.