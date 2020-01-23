Gift of Life drive at GHS

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich- From battling juvenile arthritis to recruiting organ donors to intense ballet studies—Joslynn Ridley is a high school senior on a mission.

At 6 p.m., Jan. 31 and Feb. 18, at the Goodrich High School Varsity Basketball games, Ridley will use her senior capstone project and medical-science interests to gather registrations for the Gift of Life Foundation.

“The philosophy is you’re giving and that charity does not end when you die,” said Ridley, 17. “This an extra way to continue that giving. I like what the foundation strives to do, not only collecting registrations but also educating people on the process of organ donations.”

Since 2013, GHS seniors like Ridley, are challenged by a final school project that any student enrolled in a high school English class must complete to graduate. The project allows students to apply all they learn to a meaningful project. Following the registration project, Ridley who will study pre-med this fall at the University of Michigan-Flint, will write a research paper discussing the reasons people do or do not register to donate their organs.

Ridley was inspired by the Gift of Life Foundation by area resident Shelley Reece is a close family friend whose husband, Luke Reece died at just 32 years old.

Luke was a registered donor, however due to a blood clot, the internal organs could not be used. However, his eyes and other tissues were donated benefiting 50 other individuals.

“A few weeks after Luke passed away I received a letter from Gift of Life regarding the recipient of Luke’s gift,” said Shelley. “A young man received Luke’s corneas and his sight has been restored. Luke has always been my hero but that moment I felt the overwhelming feeling of proudness because now he is someone else’s hero too. All donors are hero’s in my eyes.”

Since Luke’s death about a year ago, Shelley has mentored Ridley and her volunteer efforts for the Gift of Life Foundation.

“We were close and I had an emotional tie to this topic,” said Ridley. “My medical interests go beyond the organ donation registration. Her long term goal is to pursue

Actually, her passion for a medical career and a career in pediatric rheumatology is personal.

For the past 14 years, Ridley has studied ballet—and currently attends Lynn’s Dance Studio, 18 South St., Ortonville. While a student she was diagnosed with the juvenile arthritis—which causes the inflammation (swelling) of the synovium in children aged 16 or younger. The synovium is the tissue that lines the inside of joints.

Ridley was diagnosed at 15 years old.

“Lynn recognized it and I saw a doctor right away,” she said. “The inflammation is like a hot sensation on my knees, ankles and back. My cartilage will feel like that—it’s very unique. Ms. Lynn noticed when I could not get up on my ballet shoes—I was starting to go sideways.”

Ridley took a year off ballet and is now taking daily medication. She has returned to dancing her senior year.

“I’ll be taking the medicine until I’m in my 30s, but doctors say I can grow out of it,” she said. “The key is to stay active and mobile otherwise I’ll have it for the rest of my life.”

Joslynn is the daughter of Jim Ridley and Gretchen Polzin-Ridley of Grand Blanc.