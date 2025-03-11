Gladys Parker

Gladys graduated from Flint Northern High School in 1968. She married Tom Parker on June 22, 1970; he preceded her in death August 29, 2014.

Gladys began her career as a Realtor over 30 years ago. She finished her real estate career as an Associate Broker with Atlas Real Estate.

She had many accomplishments and affiliations over the years outside of real estate. Known to many through her time with downtown Flint modeling schools, participation with local and state level scholarship pageants, and animal advocacy and volunteerism.

She adored being a grandma, and was devoted to her special needs dogs.

Gladys is survived by her daughters, Rachel Parker, and Erica (David) Casteel; grandsons, Christian Casteel, and Riley Casteel; nephew, James Davison, and niece, Jude Davison.

Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; brother, David Zimmerman; and sister, Judy Zimmerman.

At her request, there will be no service.

If so inclined, Memorial Contributions in Gladys’ memory would be appreciated to:

NBS Animal Rescue

35 West Square Lake Rd.

Troy, MI 48098

