Glenn “Harvey” Craft

CRAFT, GLENN “HARVEY” of Ortonville, passed away Wednesday April 22, 2020 at 88 years of age. Born May 23, 1931 in Detroit, Michigan son of the late Edward and Ethel Craft Sr. Beloved husband of the late Karen Craft; loving father of Kerry (Julie) Craft, Barrie Craft and Darrin “DC” (Mikki) Craft; dearest grandfather of Danielle, Kevin and Quentin; brother of the late Edward (the late Jo) Craft and the late Ken (Marilyn) Craft. Harvey was a proud veteran of the U S Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. In his early years he worked for Oakland Hills Cemetery in Novi. He and Karen owned & operated Waterford Hill Florist and Greenhouse. They later sold the flower shop and focused their time at Your Best Friend Pet Memorial Park in Ortonville. In his free time Harvey was an avid golfer and bowler. Burial at Oakland Hills Memorial Park, Novi.