Gloria Wagner

WAGNER, GLORIA MAE of Goodrich; died June 29, 2025. She was 90.

Gloria was born on June 1, 1935 in Twin Valley, Minnesota the daughter of Harry Gilman and Malinda Marie (nee: Lemke) Hoganson. She married Robert A. Wagner on June 12, 1954. They were married for 71 years. Gloria is survived by her loving husband Robert A. Wagner; four children, Sherri Champagne, Bob (Lori) Wagner, Karen (Ron) Laurin and David Wagner; eight grandchildren, Scott (Diana) Champagne, Brad Champagne, Matt (Candi) Champagne, Samantha (Chris) Dykes, Michael (Sarah) Laurin, Bryon Laurin, Mindy (Adam) Gucwa and Danielle (Kevin Chachakis) Laurin; 25 great grandchildren, Ronny, Ayden, Evan, Helayna, Grace and Rayne Laurin; Jaxon and Harper Gucwa; Fred , James, William, Charlotte Singer; Kenny Chachakis; Morgan, Fisher, Paige, Lauren, Urijah, Trytin, Talon, and Lakelen Champagne; Rose German; Olivia, Caleb and Lanie Dykes; she was preceded in death by two sisters and three brothers. Gloria was an avid sewer, loved cooking, baking and reading. In her early years she enjoyed bowling. But most of all she loved raising her children. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 10, 2025 at Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Kelly Todd, officiating. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 12:00 noon until the time of the service. Kindly keep Gloria and her family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.villagefh.com