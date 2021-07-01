Going to market: Oakland County Fair Livestock auction

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp.-Tipping the scale at just about 1,000 pounds Bonnie, a Angus-Hereford cross will make her one and only debut at the Oakland County Fair next week.

“Bonnie and her brother Clyde are grain and grass fed,” said Allie Bottiglia, 15, who purchased the pair of 200 pound, three month old calves in August 2020.

“They are local beef and our buyers will know what they are getting.”

Allie along with her sisters Taylor, 19 and Tara, 17, are members of the 4H Livestock Club and are all gearing up for the Oakland County Fair and Livestock auction which will return for the 50th year in Davisburg on July 9-18.

Allie started showing calves at just 5-years-old, and the 2021 Fair will be the first year for full grown cattle.

“It was a lot of work to teach Bonnie and Clyde to show,” she said. “But it’s fun and I hope to make all my money back. It’s not about winning, rather we care about the quality of meat and satisfied customers. Meat prices are sky high right now, so whoever buys from us will get the very best for their money.”

Allie and her sisters will save the proceeds from the auction for future livestock and college.

While for many the fair includes a host of traditional activities such as Pig Racing, funnel cakes and the off-road derby, it’s also the culmination of hard work for many families like the Bottiglias.

“The girls feed, care for and train their animals so they can be shown fair actions,” said Cheri Bottiglia, the girl’s mother. “It’s a long process and includes many aspects of business, such as contacts to local businesses or feed companies to purchase their animals. It’s home grown meat and a great way to give back to the local economy.”

Hundreds of exhibitors have entered the fair set to begin next week.

Groveland Township resident and Oakland County Fair General Manager LC Scramlin emphasized, it’s vital financially for many participants to sell their animals.

“For many the funds earned goes toward college needs and expenses,” he said. “Each year more than 50,000 participate in the fair statewide. It’s vital for the youth to focus on the positive aspects the fairs provide.”

Check out all the activities www.oakfair.org