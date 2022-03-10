‘Good Grief’

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

The Goodrich High School theatre department is back up and running.

March 17-19 GHS will put on their production of You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown, a musical adaptation of the Peanuts comic by Charles Schulz.

“I chose this show because it’s a classic,” said director Lindsay Carlisle.

The show tells the story of Charlie Brown’s pursuit of what it means to be a good man, and features all of his friends from the Peanuts comic strip, including Lucy, Linus, Schroeder, Snoopy and Patty.

“The kids have been very excited,” said Carlisle. “Some of the seniors had been in the show two years ago that got canceled, so they’re really happy to be in this show before they graduate.”

Carlisle said her favorite parts are the songs ‘Happiness’ and ‘My blanket and Me.’

“The very last song, Happiness, it’s this message of ‘it’s okay to make mistakes,’ and it’s really heartwarming,” she said. “And ‘My blanket and me’ is just the cutest sweetest little song where Linus comes out and dances with his blanket.”

Show times are March 17, 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee performance at 2:30 on March 19.

“They’ve been working really, really hard,” said Carlisle.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased at the door an hour before show time, or online at goodrichschools.org. Performances will be at the Raymond C. Green Performing Arts Center, 8029 S. Gale Road, Goodrich.