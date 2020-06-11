Good Times in Goodrich a go for August 1

David Fleet

Goodrich-On Aug. 1 it will be Good Times in Goodrich again.

On Monday night Jim Green and Jenny McKenzie of Goodrich Festival and Events attended the village council meeting to update the community on the top local summer event.

“We are going to pursue the festival this year, following the state rules and regulations,” said McKenzie. “We are waiting on a few licenses to come through right now, and we are keeping very much in contact with the state regarding what we can and cannot do.”

Green said it’s important to remember the impact the festival has on the community.

“We’ve provided assistance for families during the pandemic—thanks to funds from the festival,” said Green. “We’ve been patient and do have a plan for this year. We have to social distance our vendors and our cars—our first task is to keep everyone safe. We want a good time but we must mitigate the risk.”

One of the possible changes this year is the car show.

“With the number of (car) shows cancelled this year, we are going to see a lot more cars—we had 300 last year,” he said. “We’re (one of the) top five car shows in mid-Michigan right now.”