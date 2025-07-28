Good Times in Goodrich, ‘The biggest small festival nobody’s heard of’

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Goodrich — It’s Good Times once again. From 5 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Aug. 1 the Hoedown In-G-Town kicks off with line dancing lessons taught by a local instructor in the Goodrich Commons area.

The music begins at 7 p.m. with Bullhonky Deluxe followed by Y’All Band and the John Vance Band at the Martian Beer Garden.

Food to purchase starts at 6 p.m.

“It’s the biggest small festival nobody’s heard of,” said Jim Green, vice president of the Goodrich Festival committee. “Summer is winding down and it’s a chance to dance plus see friends, family and say hi to neighbors before it’s back to school this fall. All the funds from Good Times returns to the community to support scholarships, Goodrich Downtown Christmas and locals that may need a little help. We help support many groups in the community.”

General admission tickets are $10. Ages 18 and up.

On Aug. 2, the second day of Good Times in Goodrich will begin with cars, food trucks and more activities for the whole family.

From 10 a.m.-3 p.m., the 11th annual Cruise-to-Goodrich Car & Truck show opens with hundreds of vehicles and many new categories.

“Last year more than 500 cars statewide attended one of the largest car shows in mid-Michigan,” said Green. “From Atlas, Brandon and Groveland townships we have more than 130 entries. Cruise on in with your classic ride and check it out.”

From 9 a.m.-5 p.m., more than 40 vendors open in the shade of the Goodrich Commons area. Currently there are 12 food trucks providing a great dining selection.

From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. the Kid Zone is open with face painting and a host of inflatables for just $5 all day. Petting zone and foam party.

A special Fun Party will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., for all kids and adults.

At 1 p.m., sign up for the team Corn Hole Tournament, bags fly at 1:30 p.m. with professional and amateur divisions tossing prize money.

Music from 3 p.m.-12:30 a.m. with an 80s theme featuring local famoriate Riot Enterprise and the Square Pegz at the Martian Beer Gardens.

“This year’s Good Times will be bigger and better than ever,” said Green. “We are always looking for sponsors and more volunteers to back this event.”