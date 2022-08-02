Good Times in Goodrich — two nights of fun

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich — Good Times returns with a new night of fun.

From 5 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Aug. 5 the Hoedown In-G-Town kicks off with line dancing lessons taught by a local instructor in the Goodrich Commons area. The music Family Tradition, Hour Magazine 2021 band of the year, begins at 7 p.m. with special guest Billy Gunther and the Mid-West Riders at the Martian Beer Garden.

“It’s Friday night fun beginning a great summer weekend,” said Jenny McKenzie, coordinator. “It’s a chance to dance plus see friends, family and say hi to neighbors before it’s back to school this fall. All the funds from Good Times returns to the community to support scholarships, Goodrich Downtown Christmas and locals that may need a little help.”

Work up an appetite on the mechanical bull then feast on a pull-pork or chicken barbecue dinner by Cranberries Cafe, 10250 Hegel Road served on Friday. Tickets for all events available online.

On Aug. 6, the second day of Good Times in Goodrich will begin with cars, food trucks and more activities for the whole family.

From 9 a.m.-3 p.m., the eighth annual Cruise-to-Goodrich Car & Truck Show opens with hundreds of vehicles and 13 categories.

“Last year 315 cars statewide attended one of the largest car shows in mid-Michigan,” said McKenzie. “In addition we are honored to have the Michigan Vietnam Traveling Wall.”

There are 58,489 names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. and among 2,665 soldiers from Michigan. The names on the Michigan traveling memorial are etched on five-eight foot panels spanning about 25 feet. Unique to the display are several notebooks that include pictures and other information about the soldiers.

From 10 a.m.-5 p.m., more than 40 vendors open in the shade of the Goodrich Commons area. At 9:30 a.m. the Good Times parade begins and will travel east on Hegel Road toward M-15. From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. the Kid Zone is open with face painting and a host of inflatables for just $5 all day. At 1 p.m., sign up for the team Corn Hole Tournament, bags fly at 1:30 p.m. with professional and amateur divisions tossing for $1,000 in prize money.

Music starts at noon with an 80s theme featuring Riot Enterprise and the Square Pegz at the Martian Beer Gardens.

“This year’s Good Times will be bigger and better than ever,” said McKenzie. “We are always looking for sponsors and more volunteers to back this event the ‘Biggest small festival nobody’s heard of.’”