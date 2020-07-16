Good Times still on

David Fleet

Goodrich-It’s still on.

On Aug. 1 Good Times in Goodrich again will return to the village.

On Monday night Jim Green and Jenny McKenzie of the Goodrich Festival and Events attended the village council meeting to update the community on the upcoming summer event.

Due to the coronavirus many events nationwide have been cancelled or postponed. Still, as of Monday the top attractions which include the car show, corn hole (tournament) and vendors are on for Good Times in Goodrich.

The children’s activities and games could move to the school. The beer tent is also still planned, but the Licensing and Regulatory Affairs LARA is not moving quickly issuing licences, said McKenzie.

“They (LARA) are issuing licenses, but today I can’t tell you yes we are (receiving a license) or not,” she said. “We might be limited in what we can do. It will change everyday.”

Last year the car show attracted more than 300 vehicles. Each year the event has continued to grow and with the number of car shows cancelled this year, a lot more vehicles would be anticipated.

“Hadley had a car show last week and we still feel we can do this the right way and keep everyone safe,” said Green.

Safety will be emphasized including, hand washing stations and wearing a mask.