Goodrich 66-Frankenmuth 40

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Goodrich — The Frankenmuth Eagles had no answer for Goodrich Martian Sr. #1 Parker LePla who dominated with 26 points, nine boards, six assists, two steals and blocks en route to a 66-40 win on Wednesday night to a packed house at Al Martus gymnasium Goodrich.

GHS Jr. #11 Isaac Valley had 13 points, cleaned up four boards, had one assist and three steals, GHS Jr. #55 Dominic Melaragni seven points, six boards and one steal, GHS Soph. #21 Drew Aagesen six points, two rebounds, three assists and one steal. GHS #40 Miles Washington five points, three rebounds and one assist.

It was the first loss of the season for the Eagles who fall to 5-1 on the season. The Martians who improved to 3-3 led at halftime 35-22 took over the game in the third quarter holding the Eagles to just three points. The Martians take on Skyline High School on Dec. 28 in the Holiday Extravaganza at North Farmington High School.