Goodrich audit: Good financial condition

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-On Monday night, the village council discussed an audit report from Berthiaume & Company for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019.

Ken Berthiaume senior accountant delivered the report to the council. According to the 2019 audit, the village general fund decreased by $828 during the year ending June 30, with $491,163 in the village coffers.

In comparison, according to the 2018 audit, the village general fund increased by $107,862 during the year ending June 30, with $491,991 in the village coffers.

“We have an unmodified opinion,” said Berthiaume. “That’s the best you can get. The village has a good financial condition. No equity deficits.”

Property tax revenues were up about $20,000, he reported

Based on expenses of $670,000 the village has about 73 percent, or about nine months in reserves, reported Berthiaume.

Village officials budgeted $689,475 in revenues for the 2019 fiscal year and $670,520 was actually reported, about $18,955 under budget. Similarly, $359,906 in expenditures were budgeted with $377,794 reported, a variance of $17,888 over budget.

Current long term debts are now $957,094 a decline of $47,000 from the $1,004,094 reported on June 30, 2018 audit, which includes the village office building that will be paid off in 2044.