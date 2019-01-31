Goodrich, Brandon snow days nearing limit

By David Fleet

Editor

The recent blast of cold and snowy weather has prompted a spike in snow days for both Goodrich and Brandon school districts.

The school districts are provided six snow days and can petition for more if needed.

“Districts can petition for three additional days,” said Matt Outlaw, Brandon School district superintendent. “These were always granted under the previous administration so I would expect the same this year. If we are making up time, it will have to be days and potentially hours. If we go past nine days, we will be adding days onto the year.”

The district can petition the state after April 1.

“We will most likely be at nine days by Friday (Feb.1), so we will petition for days seven,eight and nine. Most of the schools in our area are in the same boat as well as everyone North of us,” said Outlaw.

While snow and slippery roads are a factor in closing schools, the wind chill and air temperature are also considered.

“Temperature’s 20-25 degrees below zero is typically the zone that leads to schools closing,” said Outlaw. “This has to do with timing for the potential of frostbite. My guess is that almost all districts closed for Wednesday and Thursday unless the forecast changes.”

Goodrich will be at six days through Thursday, said Ryan Relken, Goodrich Superintendent.

“Well see what mother nature provides,” he said. “We’d gladly make a day up in June to keep everyone safe in the winter. We added one day last year, but it comes down to to safety.”

Michigan Department of Education spokesman Bill DiSessa said districts are provided three days and can ask for a snow day waiver, with the approval of the state superintendent.

“That would be up to nine days total,” said DiSessa. “That’s for issues beyond the districts control such as a broken boiler or anything that impacts students getting to class.”

