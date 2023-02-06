Goodrich Class of 2023 hosts first Mock Elections

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich—On Wednesday morning the Goodrich Class of 2023 were recognized with the first annual Mock Elections. A total of 50 awards where handed out to students.

“This senior class is a special one,” said Cheryl Jerisk, English and Art Teacher, Yearbook Adviser.

“They are so full of personality and are genuinely fun,” she said. “This has been one of my favorite years teaching because I’ve enjoyed having them in all of my classes. We’ve designed this year’s yearbook around this vibe. Our theme is “All that and More” because they are so much more than just a group of students. I wanted to do something special to showcase just how outgoing and eccentric they really are.”