Goodrich dam inspected, safety plan in place

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich- Earlier this month heavy rains overwhelmed two weakened dams about 70 miles north of the village causing catastrophic flooding.

Local officials say, while the village dam is a century old and has required some repair, inspections are up to date as is a safety plan.

According to news sources, on May 16, a storm system moved through Michigan, resulting in six to eight inches of rain over a 48-hour period in some areas. Gladwin and Midland counties declared local States of Emergency on May 18, followed by Saginaw and Arenac counties.

Due to the heavy rainfall, the Edenville Dam and subsequently the Sanford Dam were breached, which required more than 10,000 Midland County residents to evacuate their homes due to the imminent danger from this 500-year flood event.

According to the National Weather Service the stalled low pressure system dropped more than 4 inches of rain in the Midland County area, farther south in Goodrich about 1.3 inches fell.

“The Kearsley Creek is a much smaller body of water compared to the Tittabawassee River that was dammed,” said Matt Maybe, village DPW. “Each rain event is different—there are many variables involved. We regularly monitor the water level and the condition of the dam. We’ve had heavy rains over the years and as long as the gates can be open its been fine.”

In March the village council voted 5-0 to authorize the services of Spicer Group Engineers to complete required Michigan Dam Safety Act part #315 dam inspection report for 2020. The cost of the inspection will not exceed $2,000.

In June 2014 workers discovered an artesian well from which water flows under natural pressure without pumping when they were digging under the west side of the embankment. That time the MDEQ inspected the dam and required some significant repairs to the structure. Then only three of the five wooden flood gates, which move up and down to regulate the amount of water and the level of the mill pond, were operational. Two of the gates remained stationary. The state inspector required the village to remove the two stationary gates and replace with movable gates.

In the event of a flood or other natural disaster, the Atlas Township Fire Department has procedures to follow.

Atlas Township Fire Chief Steve Bullen said a Local Emergency Support Operation guidelines, an 18 page document has been in place since 2013.

“The guidelines have been updated and provide instruction for fires, floods or tornados,” said Bullen. “In cases, such as dam issues, the guidelines provide information to coordinate emergency services, such as where to go and who to contact. Beyond that, there are Genesee County Emergency Action guidelines to follow if the disaster goes beyond the village or township lines.”

While the size and structure of the village dam differ greatly from the Midland Dams, the potential for property damage remains.

In February, at the request of the Village DPW, Wade Trim visited the mill pond dam to observe a potential issue with the operating gates and dam structure. An area beside and behind the west water gate had a constant stream of water spraying on the downstream side, as well as behind the gate.

Midland-based Fisher Contracting, who assisted the village in completing the mill pond dam repair work in 2015 was contacted by Wade Trim. The team recommended, a dive team for further inspection and complete temporary repairs until a more permanent fix can be determined. The second option for the village was to lower the mill pond to allow for direct access and visual inspection of the operating gates and structure currently submerged.

The estimated cost of the inspection and repairs was $3,875.

“For some reason the water is getting behind the angle iron,” said Matt Maybe, village DPW. “It’s a steady stream going around and coming out the back side. It’s not an emergency right now, we could wait until early summer and draw the (pond) water down to have a better look. It would be cheaper too. I don’t know what’s going on that water is going behind the concrete. The psi (pounds per square inch) is very low. It’s old. It’s just a Band Aid. A long term solution would be to remove the dam and put something else there.”

Replacement of the village dam was estimated at $2 million in 2013.