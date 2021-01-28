Goodrich DECA club

DECA or the Distributive Education Club of America, energize students for college and career readiness with a focus on business growth and development skills. DECA was brought to Goodrich High School by a more recent alumni, and has had students qualify to compete at the State Development Conference each year since its charter at GHS. With more than 225,000 members in all 50 states and nine foreign countries.

The DECA State Level competition is Feb. 17, 2021 which includes a 100 question comprehensive test. The judged event is March 8-12. All events are virtual this year due to COVID.

DECA is more than a competition series added Katie Benard, Goodrich High School teacher GHS DECA coordinator.

“It is a leadership development program for our future business leaders,” said Benard. “It is a really fun competition, and is really cool in my book. As a former State level competitor, I was personally lucky enough to earn a small scholarship from my participation and efforts. I still am in contact with my former adviser from high school. We have judged the state conference together for years.”

Last year, Maddison Carlock (class of 2020), became the first student in our chapter history to qualify for the International Career Development Conference competition.