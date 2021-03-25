Goodrich DECA State competition

Earlier this month, nine members of the Goodrich High School DECA club competed at the State Career Development Conference. Due to the pandemic the event was virtual this year. Traditional competition would include a series of competition in Detroit. More than 2,600 students from across Michigan competed at the state level this year, using telemed conferencing software for COVID safety concerns.

Cheyenne TerMarsch and Allison Lederman- State Finalists in Ethic Team Event; Ashley Brown and Ellie Johnson- State Finalists in Travel and Tourism Team Decision Making; Sophia Posey- State Finalist in Automotive Services Marketing; Ashley Brown also was awarded the Comprehensive Exam finalist medal- All students take a Marketing Cluster Exam online prior to competition.

Also competing but not awarded medals: Mason Maxwell-Cook in Marketing Communications; Ella Maxwell-Cook in Apparel and Accessories Marketing; Luke Kowalczyk in Apparel and Accessories Marketing and Katie Rusinek in Retail Merchandising.