By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich — From 5-8 p.m., Dec. 8, Santa Claus will return to Goodrich Downtown Christmas. Santa is expected to be seeking both the naughty and nice during the evening.

“The annual downtown Christmas event will be bigger and more festive than ever this year,” said Jenny McKenzie, event coordinator

“There’s plenty of new activities to kick off the holiday season as well as some traditional favorites. At 5:15 p.m., the Goodrich Country Club will host a lighted golf cart parade contest.

“All golf carts are welcome for the event,” she said.

Then, at 5:30 p.m., Santa arrives at Liberty Way Realty, 10248 Hegel Road for pictures.

“Santa will lead the golf cart parade,” she said. “Let’s welcome him to town.”

Hegel Road will be closed in the downtown area during the celebration to provide safe Christmas fun for the entire family.

At 6 p.m. the community Christmas tree will be lighted, followed by a message from Pastor Ben Gonzales of the First Baptist Church of Goodrich who will be leading the community in prayer and the story of Christmas.

“We are so excited to be a part of Goodrich Downtown Christmas again this year,” said Gonzales.

“Looking back over this past year, I think it’s clear to see that life rarely goes how we expect or plan,” he said. “Many have experienced great loss, while many have experienced great success. For some, this will be the first Christmas without that special loved one, for others, Christmas is going to look a little different this year with less family able to come to town or fewer gifts under the tree.”

Having a foundation of faith has enabled many in our church and community to endure the high’s and low’s of this past year, added Gonzales.

“But Christmas is still going to happen, December 25th is still coming!”

“The economy may change our Christmas plans, but it will never change the purpose of Christmas.”

“It is only as we come alongside and help those that are hurting, will we truly understand what took place that first Christmas night,” he said.

Celebrating the greatest gift ever given will help us keep our focus on the things that truly matter in life.

As someone once said, ‘Measure wealth, not by the things you have, but by the thing you have for which you would take no money.’”

Stop by Cranberries and get warm while participating in an ugly sweater contest. Judging starts at 7:30 p.m.

The Goodrich Library will be open during the event for visitors upstairs for $5 bags of books, bake sale and free crafts.

“A Christmas tree craft will be available,” said McKenzie.

The Goodrich Class of 2023 will host a bake and craft sale, Stonington Kennels along with special guests will provide reindeer food downtown. The Goodrich Lions Club will collect non perishable items. Many craft and vendor booths will be downtown for some early Christmas shopping. In addition, the Goodrich High School Jazz Band will provide some seasonal carols during the evening. Tractor rides around the village will be ongoing.

The Goodrich Ladies Library, 10219 Hegel Road will be open to the public.

The facility keeps the community history with a variety of documents, artifacts and historical photos. The library honors the 21 pioneer women who started the local facility more than a century ago.

“It’s important that we make a point of gathering as a community and a family,” said McKenzie. “Please join us to celebrate this wonderful season together in downtown Christmas.”

The evening will also feature the church choirs and tracker rides.