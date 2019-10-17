Goodrich Equestrian repeats as State Champs

For the second consecutive year, the Goodrich High School Equestrian Team were named the 2019 MIHA Division B State Champions. From Oct. 10-13, the Goodrich team competed in the MIHA State Championships at the Midland Fair grounds where they accumulated 345 points over the four days of competition out scoring the second place Zeeland West team by 93 points.The Goodrich team, comprised of Senior Curtice DeSota, Juniors Aubrey Stockwell, McKenzie Melosh, Sophomores Cate DeSota, Carmen Gonzalez, Ellie Johnson and Freshman Bella Kirby competed against 10 other “Best of the Best” teams from across the state to successfully defend their 2018 Division B State Champion title.