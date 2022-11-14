Goodrich Girls XC sixth at states

By David Fleet

Editor

Brooklyn— Despite a blustery 40 mph wind the Goodrich Girls Cross Country team finished seventh of 27 of the top teams in the state as 250 runners competed in the Michigan High School Athletic Association Lower Peninsular Division II Finals at Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn.

“The first 1/2 mile and the last 1/2 mile were directly into the wind but our girls held their own,” said Al Warden, Goodrich Cross Country head coach. They now have 11 wins in 13 competitions with remarkable results.

Soph. Kamryn Lauinger was first for Goodrich, 30th overall and second year “All State Runner” 19:14; Second for Goodrich and 53rd overall soph. Layla Jordan 19:47, third for Goodrich and 73rd overall soph. Avery Byrne 20:05; fourth for Goodrich and 74th overall Jr. Alexis Waring 20:06; fifth for Goodrich and 108th overall Natalie Steward with a new personal best 20:36; sixth for Goodrich and 129th overall was frosh. Isabella Dunn 20:50, and twin sister Madaline Dunn 21:21.