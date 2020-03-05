Goodrich High School signing day

By David Fleet

Editor

On Feb. 28, ten Goodrich High School Seniors signed letters of intent to play collegiate sports this fall.

“Today is a very special day for these men and women who are looking forward to the bright future they have in the athletic and academic world,” said Rob McRae, Goodrich Athletic Director. “Today we are honoring 10 student athletes for the class of 2020. There are a total of 14 student athletes from the class of 2020 that will continue their college careers in athletics.”

Jakob McClard signed with The University of Findlay, Ohio to play football. He will study physical therapy. McClard was selected two times-first team all conference defensive end in the Genesee Area Conference and the Flint Metro League.

Garrett Doud signed with Northwood University to play soccer. He will study sports management. Doud was selected All State senior year, three time district champions and three time first team all conference.

Madison Austin signed with Adrian College for equestrian. She will study healthcare administration. Austin won four regional titles this past season and at the Canadian Nationals took third and finished in the top ten.

Drew Himmelspach signed with Lansing Community College for cross country, track and field. He will study in the exercise science/physical therapy assistant program. Himmelspach qualified for states individually both junior and senior years, selected to Flint Metro League all region honors for junior and senior years.

Benjamin Symanzik signed with Trinity Christian College to play men’s volleyball. He will study business or sports management. Symanzik was MVP from Faith International Academy during the International Schools Athletic Competition (ISAC) held in Manila, Philippines.

Daniel Greene signed with Eastern Michigan University to play football. He will study business. Greene played on two conference championship teams and made second team all conference.

Jessica Velazquez signed with Hope College to play basketball. She will study elementary education. Velazquez was on three district and regional championship teams in addition to a final eight state championship appearance.

Cami Rossell signed with Siena Heights University to play soccer. She will study elementary education. Rossell was on the Genesee Area Conference championship team in 2019 and individual honorable mention All State sophomore and junior year.

Raegan Lauinger singed with Northwood University to run cross country/ track and field. She will study accounting. Lauinger was a cross country, four-time state qualifier, regional championship team (2018), three time Genesee Area Conference Championships (2016, 2017, 2018) and four time first team all league. In track and field- three time event state qualifier and 2017 regional champion.

Danielle Dumoulin signed with Alma College to play softball. She will study elementary education. Dumoulin hit 10 home runs as a junior to make into state record book, Genesee Conference League champions/co-champions both years on varsity.