Goodrich Martian nine open 2025 season

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Goodrich — On April 12, the Martians opened the season with the Wooden Bat Tournament at Millington High School.

In the first game of the tournament, the Martians fell short with a 3-0 non-conference loss to Standish-Sterling. GHS Jr. Brady Baszler took the loss with five innings pitched giving up just three runs on three hits with three Ks. In the nightcap, the Martians pounded the New Lothroup Hornets 9-1 with Cross Darby pitching five innings with 9 Ks, three hits and no runs.

“It was a nice start to the season,” said Almasy. “Standish-Sterling was a great team, we were right there with them to the end. The boys took care of business Monday to start the league and those are the most important games for us. We are pitching well and playing great defense. I would like things to improve, but it’s early.”

On April 14 the Martians took out the broom and swept the Corunna Cavaliers 12-0 in the first game and 10-0 in the nightcap. GHS Sr. Parker Pannell threw five shutout innings with nine Ks, two hits and no runs. It was a big day at the plate for GHS Sr. Cole Illijanic with five hits, two doubles and two triples.

“We have a lot of quality players in the program,” said Head Coach Ben Almasy, in his 21st year of baseball and starting his second year at the helm at Goodrich. “This is a veteran team coming off a great 2024 season. The leadership is fantastic, and we should be a very good team this season. If our pitchers throw strikes, we should have a chance in every game we play.”

The Martians completed the 2024 campaign 29-10-1 and 12-3 in the Flint Metro League. The Martians lost to Flint Powers in the Districts 5-3.

The Martians face Flint Metro League foe and long-time rival Brandon Blackhawks in a double header, April 21 at Blackhawk Park behind Brandon Middle School.