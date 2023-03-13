Goodrich Martians Mahon, Phipps take home state wrestling titles

By David Fleet

Editor

Detroit— A pending snowstorm on March 3 did not deter 896 boys and 224 girls from hitting the mats at Ford Field for the Michigan High School Athletic Association Individual State Wrestling Finals.

The more than 1,100 competitors were seeking one of more than 70 wrestling state crowns over 14 weight classes in five divisions.

From Goodrich Soph. James Mahon, (14-0) 285 pounds over Sr. Aaron Holstege, (49-1) Allendale High School. Goodrich Jr. Easton Phipps, (41-4) 190 pounds over Jacob Marrs, Clio High School (35-5).