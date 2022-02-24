Goodrich Martians win Regional Team Wrestling Championship

By David Fleet

Editor

The Goodrich Martians punched their ticket to the State Quarter finals on last weekend with a 47-15 win over Lake Fenton.

The #3 Goodrich Martians (29-2) will take on #6 Mason (32-3) and tallied their fifth trip over the past seven seasons to the state competition. The state finals begin on Feb. 25. Followed by the State Individual Championships.

“Right now we are focusing on the team state championships,” said Coach Ken Sirignano.

Goodrich lost in the state finals in 2021 to Lowell who has won eight consecutive state champions in Division 2.

Goodrich will meet Mason on Feb. 25 in the state quarter finals. The state semi and finals are Feb. 26.

“This a great group of wrestlers,” he said. “After all my years as a wrestling coach, this is a special group. I’m confident, win or lose they will all give their best effort. It’s all you can ask.”

The Goodrich Martians Varsity Wrestling team won the Flint Metro League defeating Lake Fenton in a dual meet with Holly and Kearsley. In addition, for the second consecutive year Martian Head Coach Ken Sirignano was named Flint Metro League Coach of the Year

Regional Individual Champions Boys: Jaden Davis, 103 pounds; Brody Orcutt, 119; Heremius Cheff, 125; Dylan Angelo, 125; Carsen Richards, 140;Max Macklem, 152; Easton Phipps, 160; Cameron Macklem, 171; James Mahon, 215.

Regional Individual Champions Girls: Kendra Vickory, 115 pounds; Ryen Allen, 125.